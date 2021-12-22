HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the CW39 weather team is forecasting record breaking warmth for Christmas Day here in Houston, it goes without saying that our chances for a “White Christmas” are long gone.

Question: Where do you need to go to get some SNOW, SNOW, SNOW with your HO, HO, HO?

Answer: Out of Texas, and all of the southeastern U.S!

There is no lack of snowfall in the peaks of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada Mountain Ranges as a Pacific low pressure doubling as a winter storm moves onshore California. Over a foot of snowfall will be accumulated in this region of the country by the end of the week.

The great lakes region, north of Chicago, will see 1-2″ on Christmas with isolated higher amounts of snowfall possible where snow bands set up, and in higher elevations. Just a few miles inland to the east of the lakes, 3-5″ can be expected due to lake effect snowfall throughout the next couple of days. Chicago itself will be on the fringe of chilly rain and wintry precipitation.

To the Northeast we go! NYC gets a chance of snow flurries tomorrow night, however that will transition over to chilly rain on Christmas day. Highs in the low 40s under soggy conditions. Upstate locations will have cooler temps in place, meaning… SNOW! Vermont will see a chance for snowfall every single day until Christmas night… and then some!

As for Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida… we are out of luck. With La Nina in place for the winter our dry and above average trend will continue. Break out the Christmas t-shirts and Santa ball caps this weekend! Christmas sweaters may have you ‘sweat’ing.