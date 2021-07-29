Why am I sweating so much!?

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Humidity is to blame! Our body naturally produces sweat to cool us down. Evaporation is a cooling process! When the air is dry, the sweat our body produces can evaporate very easily. When the air around us is already near saturation, the evaporation process slows down. The sweat just “STICKS” to you and everything your touch, making it feel much hotter.  

A fan can be relieving during a situation like this because it forces the saturated air around you to be replaced with a mass of drier, less saturated air that has yet to be influenced by your body’s own radiating heat and moisture.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

Blame the humidity for sweating so much - Carrigan Chauvin

Backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

COVID updates - Border, federal, hospitals

Heat Index 105° July 29, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Hour by hour forecast for July 29, 2021

Heat Index

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss