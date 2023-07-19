HOUSTON (KIAH) – Have you ever wondered why roads look shimmery in the distance, especially on hot summer days? It’s called a mirage, and it has to do with the properties of the air above the road.

Adobe Stock Image

Roads get very hot under the direct sun of the summer sky. This heats the air immediately above the surface of the road, and creates a big temperature difference between the air touching the road and the air just above that.

This difference in air temperature makes for a difference in the density of the air, with height, above the road. When light rays pass through this difference in density, they bend, creating a mirage or reflection in the distance. The technical term is atmospheric refraction.

Why there is a mirage on hot roads in the summer (Background: Adobe Stock Image)

The principle is comparable to why something straight looks bent or crooked when it’s partially submerged in water.