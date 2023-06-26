HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s heat wave continues, and will likely peak this week with the temperatures getting even hotter than we’ve seen so far this month. That means Houston’s official high temperature could top 100 degrees. Of course, with the humidity, it will feel much hotter. An excessive heat warning is in effect Monday for potential heat index values up to 116 degrees.

Heat alerts Monday

The reason for the heat: a dome of high pressure over Texas. It’s generally the same type of weather pattern we’ve had since mid June. However, the center of this area of high pressure will move directly over Southeast Texas this week, which is why we think we could see highs slightly above 100 degrees. Humidity will make it feel around 10 degrees hotter.

Weather pattern Tuesday

Forecast highs and heat index values for Houston

When do we get a break? I expect to see a very slight drop in temps this weekend, and perhaps even some spotty rain Sunday and Monday. As high pressure eases off next week, highs could go as low as the mid 90s in time for the 4th of July.