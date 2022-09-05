HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

A wider view shows wet weather for much of the East U.S., generally areas along and east of the Mississippi River.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Meanwhile, in Houston, most areas stay dry this Labor Day. We expect a few showers along the coast in the morning, and some scattered storms far north of Houston in the afternoon. Houston’s rain chance is only at 20%.

Rain coverage should increase a bit on Tuesday, then even more on Wednesday.

CW39 – Forecast rain chances for Houston

During this stretch of occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms, temperatures won’t overly warm. Houston’s average high this time of year is 93. We should stay near or below that for at least a week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast