HOUSTON (KIAH) — Much of Houston and Southeast Texas experienced thunderstorm wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph Monday night as a strong squall line developed and passed along a cold front.

This resulted in more than 100,000 CenterPoint Energy customers in Greater Houston without power at one point. That number dropped below 100,000 Tuesday morning. See the live power outage map here.

Peak wind gusts:

College Station: 61 mph

Houston Hobby: 56 mph

Galveston: 48 mph

Sugar Land: 48 mph

Houston Bush: 45 mph

While the rain was intense, it was brief. Most rain totals were 0.25″ or less in and around Houston. Click here for a map of rain totals from the Harris County Flood Warning System.

The forecast: rain is gone and sunshine is back with a cool and dry breeze from the northwest. Houston is dry through Thursday, but another rain-maker arrives Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Houston 7-day forecast