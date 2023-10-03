HOUSTON (KIAH) – Rain has arrived Tuesday morning, with waves of “off and on” showers and storms continuing throughout the day. This is the beginning of a 3-day wet stretch for Houston. By the end of the day Thursday, many areas could see rain totals between one and three inches, but some spots could get more. Our weather model indicates potential for rain totals as high as five to six inches.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s rain will be scattered in nature, occurring ahead of a cold front on Thursday. That front is likely to bring a more widespread round of storms as it arrives. Some rain could possibly linger into early Friday.

Cooler and drier air will eventually arrive at the end of the week. You’ll notice the cooler feel Friday night when temperatures dip to the 60s. The weekend will feel like we’ve fast forwarded into mid-fall with highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the 50s Sunday morning and Monday morning.