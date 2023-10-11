HOUSTON (KIAH) – A swath of moisture is streaming across Southeast Texas Wednesday morning with widespread showers, mostly on the light to moderate side. This could very well make for a slower-than-normal morning commute. Click here for radar. Click here for drive times.

As an area of low pressure in the Gulf heads east Wednesday, the rain will gradually end from west to east in the Greater Houston area. The Wednesday afternoon commute should be mostly dry.

After Wednesday, it’s a long stretch of dry weather with several sunny days.

Temperatures will be on the cool side Wednesday as we’re stuck under the clouds. We’ll warm up Thursday as we head back to the 80s. Then, before our Friday night cold front, Friday’s temps peak around or slightly above 90 degrees.

We’ll luck out with clear skies for the partial solar eclipse Saturday morning. It peaks at 11:58 a.m. when 85% of the sun will be blocked by the moon.