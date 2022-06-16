HOUSTON (CW39) We’re on day 21 in a row with temperatures above the 90° mark in Houston. If you’re working hard to pay that AC bill, expect to crank that thing up as temperatures continue to climb again today. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your forecast for today.
