HOUSTON (KIAH)–Wednesday morning will probably mark the last day many folks in southeast Texas will wake up to temps in the 40s in 2021.
Surface high pressure has moved to the east and onshore winds have resumed. Dewpoints will be on the rise into the 50s Wednesday and overnight Thursday. Other than some passing mid to high level clouds, dry and increasingly warmer conditions will prevail.
Highs on Friday should range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Then warm into the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Per climate records the highs for Christmas Day will challenge record highs from the year 2015.
