HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This Sunday’s big game could go down as the warmest on record! The forecast for SoFi Stadium is abnormally warm all week long. A heat advisory is in effect throughout the week and into the weekend. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 80s for highs on Saturday and Sunday alike. A warm, border-line hot, weekend could really throw the mid-western fans for a loop!

Forecasters are warning fans of the potential dangers that excessive heat will bring, especially for those who are not used to it. This will be the first year that a heat advisory is issued for the state of California in the winter months. California residents are used to the warm and sunny weather, but this IS out of the norm for this time of year, even for them. Sofi stadium is technically a dome but is not fully enclosed. Cooling panels help to keep the temperatures at bay on the inside, but the field and stands are still open to the elements.

The previous warm game record holders both go to California stadiums. In 1973 Los Angeles warmed to 84 degrees by kickoff, the same high temperature was met in 2003 in San Diego. After a warm kickoff temperature this Sunday, conditions will cool to the 70s by half time with the help of low humidity.