HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Wind Advisory is issued for all of southeast Texas. Also, a High Wind Warning for portions of Louisiana.

A Gale Warning is also issued out along the coast wind speeds over 40 mph.

We have a 100% chance of rain today as that cold front comes through. We expect to see high temperatures down into the 50s for the next few days. Overnight lows drop into the 30s.

The good news it will not be freezing here in town. Watch for more of your 7-day forecast: