KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.

For us in H-town wind speeds will gust up to 30 mph at times throughout the afternoon and evening. Pesky, indeed. If this isn’t enough encouragement to take down those Halloween decorations… Mother Nature may do it for you tonight.

It’s November… remove the skulls.

Isolated storms are expected this afternoon. These will be ahead of the main line to come tonight. Afternoon storms will be short lived, could provide a brief heavy downpour, then die off.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. storms will start near College Station and our other Northwestern communities. The threat for a brief spin up tornado is more likely during the 8-10:00 p.m. time frame. After storms reach Houston, the threat for a tornado decreases and we will see more of a threat for strong to damaging straight line winds.

Storms push off to Galveston near 1-2:00 a.m. and continue their track to the Gulf by sunrise.

As for the Astros game forecast this weekend… A HOME RUN!

On Saturday skies will gradually clear and become sunny. Winds become calm by the night, where hopefully we will be celebrating a WORLD SERIES WIN!