HOUSTON (KIAH) – A wind advisory is in effect for Southeast Texas Tuesday as winds from the northwest could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph. This wind is also likely blowing in a lot of cedar pollen, which is common when cold fronts hit in the winter.

All that wind stems from a powerful area of low pressure heading east, bringing a substantial severe weather risk from Florida to North Carolina Tuesday, and widespread wet weather for the East U.S., as well as snow in the Midwest.

Houston will be sunny and cool Tuesday with highs in the 50s, then it drops to 30s Wednesday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing.

As south winds return Wednesday, we’ll warm to near 70 in the afternoon, then into the mid 70s Thursday before a Thursday night cold front arrives. This next front brings rain Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more windy, cool, dry conditions the rest of Friday.

Looking far ahead, the big weather story next week is a likely Arctic cold front on Monday, MLK Day. This could bring a hard freeze to the Greater Houston area. We’ll be watching for more consistency in the models as obviously it’s difficult to be specific with just how cold we get beyond a week from today. For now, I’m calling for lows in the mid 20s Tuesday morning next week.