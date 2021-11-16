Windy days ahead as cold front blows into Houston this week

 HOUSTON (KIAH) – Strong winds will increase this week north then south and up around 15 mph locally and 22 mph by the coast this Thursday. It will also bring a chance for some rain as our next cold front comes to Houston. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more about that.

Plus, your 10-day forecast, which now includes Thanksgiving.

