Windy days ahead as cold front blows into Houston this week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Strong winds will increase this week north then south and up around 15 mph locally and 22 mph by the coast this Thursday. It will also bring a chance for some rain as our next cold front comes to Houston. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more about that.
Plus, your 10-day forecast, which now includes Thanksgiving.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Houston Rockets to partner with bitcoin companyThe team on Tuesday announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, to be the franchise’s exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services.
- Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Programs deadline extended for applicationsProcessing will continue, but time is running out to submit draft applications to the GLO for eligibility consideration and assistance with missing documentation HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has extended the deadline to submit applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) to 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. All potential applicants must submit draft […]
- That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold outA lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.
- HISD superintendent releases his 100-day reportSuperintendent Millard House released his report outlining his 100 days as the Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.
- Teen arrested, charged with robbing bank in Texas CityTEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested by Texas City police after they charged him with robbing a bank two weeks ago. Police arrested Omar Anthony Salazar of La Marque on Thursday, Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated robbery and had his bond set at $100,000. Investigators said that Salazar was […]