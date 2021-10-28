Windy Thursday: gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph

The strongest winds will occur during the afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wind advisory spans several states this Thursday as a powerful area of low pressure moves from the central U.S. to the eastern U.S. It’s the same low that brought a cold front with severe storms yesterday.

Even stronger winds, gusting up to 60 mph, will impact the Texas Panhandle, along with parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, where a high wind warning is in effect.

Our strongest winds occur today, but it still remains breezy Friday with gusts 20 to 30 mph at times. By the weekend, winds will subside.

Aside from the wind, beautiful fall-like weather is here for several days. Low humidity will accompany cool temps with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. In fact, Saturday morning will bring temps in the 40s for most of our area outside of the city of Houston.

