HOUSTON (CW39) – Another beautiful afternoon in the making. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 50s, but our sunshine will not be sacrificed.

Lows in Houston this Tuesday morning are staying above the freezing mark. Some outlying areas are still sub-freezing as of 6 a.m. due to a weak reinforcing cold front that passed through overnight.

Wednesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the 70s by the afternoon with the help of gusty southerly winds. These could range from 25-30 mph at times.

Sea fog develops overnight as a result of the warm front lifting through. Light showers start our Thursday with heavier rainfall for the afternoon and eve.

Highs in the mid 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecasted for Thursday and Friday afternoon. Dry, sunny and warm by the weekend.