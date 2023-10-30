HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a high near 90 Sunday in Houston, it’s 40 degrees colder Monday with temperatures holding steady in the upper 40s all day long. With the wind gusting over 20 mph, it will feel even colder. Bundle up!

In addition to the cold and wind, off-and-on scattered showers will drift through Southeast Texas Monday, coming to an end by Tuesday morning. That means Halloween will be dry, but plan on cool and breezy weather. Temperatures Halloween evening will be in the mid 50s at sunset (6:35 p.m.), then cooling to low 50s by 8 p.m.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be when we see the coldest temperatures from this cold snap. But, it will be quite pleasant during the day. It gradually warms all week, eventually getting back to 80 degrees this weekend.