HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Wakey, wakey! Set the bar low for your expectations of the weather today. The past week will be awfully hard to beat considering that we are still in the winter months. Winter will re-arrive early this morning as a cold front dips through from central Texas, all the way to the coast. As of 4 am the front is situated right over Austin, and is knocking on Bryan, and San Antonio’s front door. Rainfall associated with the frontal passage is low right now, there is not all too much atmospheric moisture to work with. Closer to the circulation on the low pressure we are seeing more isolated to scattered rainfall near Dallas.

Showers will begin here early, very isolated to scattered in nature, not all, but most, ground will be covered. Trace amounts of rain will be seen for many, highest totals could add up to a quarter of an inch. Around 8 a.m. Houston should expect some soggy conditions. Morning joggers, beware!

This is also the period that we will reach our high temperature for the day. It will be a ‘flip-flopped’ temperature trend today. Temperatures will fall from 50s in the morning to 40s by the afternoon with breezy northerly winds on the back end of the cold front.

