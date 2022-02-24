HOUSTON (KIAH) — Winter weather alerts are in effect from Texas to the Northeast U.S. as a winter storm treks eastward. Several states will likely see significant travel impacts.

CW39 – advisories

Ice: light freezing rain and drizzle is possible Thursday morning far outside of Houston to the west and northwest, including places like College Station, Brenham and Columbus. The advisory also includes Central Texas, including Austin, until midday Thursday. A more severe winter storm warning is in effect for Dallas and Fort Worth through Thursday afternoon for significant ice and sleet.

CW39 – advisories

CW39 – future ice

Ice will stretch across the Midwest and extends into the Northeast.

Snow: accumulating snow up to 6″ will be possible in the Midwest, including around Chicago. The heaviest snow from this winter storm is targeting the Northeast with some areas potentially getting more than one foot.

CW39 – future snow

Timing: Early Thursday in Texas, Thursday evening in the Midwest, Friday morning in the Northeast.

Back to Houston now, our pattern doesn’t change much for a few days. In fact, we may very well not see the sun until the second half of Sunday. There will also be more scattered off and on showers for a few more days along with cold temperatures.

CW39 – Thursday forecast highs

CW39 – Friday morning forecast lows

CW39 – 7-day forecast