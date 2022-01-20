HOUSTON (KIAH)–A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect through portions of Texas on Thursday until Friday. Scattered light precipitation is expected and temperatures near freezing could allow for light icing impacts particularly on elevated roadways.

There’s Risk of rain, sleet and freezing rain over parts of central Texas on Thursday morning and scattered rain and freezing rain is also expected to develop over southern Texas late on Thursday night. The combination of snow and ice may cause hazardous road conditions.

Meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with meteorologists Kristen Currie and Jim Danner for more details.

Here’s a look: