HOUSTON (KIAH)–A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect through portions of Texas on Thursday until Friday. Scattered light precipitation is expected and temperatures near freezing could allow for light icing impacts particularly on elevated roadways.
There’s Risk of rain, sleet and freezing rain over parts of central Texas on Thursday morning and scattered rain and freezing rain is also expected to develop over southern Texas late on Thursday night. The combination of snow and ice may cause hazardous road conditions.
Meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with meteorologists Kristen Currie and Jim Danner for more details.
Here’s a look:
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.