A winter storm warming still remains in effect for the northeastern U.S. as a strong coastal low pressure system passes through. High winds near 50 mph are expected to continue throughout the morning hours for the densely populated, and highly travelled NYC. Snowfall is once again in the forecast for eastern Philadelphia; cities such as Scranton could experience weather related delays.

Flooding remains a concern for parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Long Island, NY. These locations experienced excessive rainfall. Widespread amounts of 2-3 inches were accumulated in the past 24 hours.

A winter storm warning remains for upstate New York until 8:00 a.m. today. High winds and snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected.