HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful, high-impact storm system will trek eastward across the U.S. this week. The alerts map is lit up with all sorts of winter-related advisories and warnings, including blizzard warnings.

Nationwide alerts – winter storm on the move

In Houston, there is a low risk of severe storms (marginal, level 1 out of 5) Tuesday through Tuesday night as a cold front moves through, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Parts of East Texas and Louisiana see a higher risk (enhanced, level 3 out of 5) where hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday through Tuesday night

Ahead of the cold front, Houston will be cloudy with spotty light showers Monday. It warms overnight as south winds increase, making for a breezy and warm day Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. It won’t be this warm again for at least a week, probably even longer.

CW39 futurecast Tuesday night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely late-day Tuesday and Tuesday night. Most of the rain should be gone by mid-morning Wednesday.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

We start cooling Wednesday, but reinforcing shots of cold air keep moving through Texas, resulting in falling temperatures through the rest of the week. By the weekend, clouds return, along with some showers, and it will be quite chilly with highs in the 50s.