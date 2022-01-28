BOSTON (AP) — The Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are preparing for a powerful winter storm that’s expected to produce blizzard conditions.

Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening.

The National Weather Service says the system will intensify as a nor’easter off the East Coast and bring similar conditions farther north on Saturday.

The weather service says localized snowfall totals of up to 20 inches are possible. Officials also say wind-blown snow could make travel “nearly impossible.”

Colder forecast temperatures after the storm mean dangerous wind chills are possible Saturday night.