Winter storm Uri recovery pet food distribution event on Monday

HOUSTON (CW39) Many Houstonians are still trying to recover from winter storm Uri that reeked havoc in the area, many without water and power for days.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., over 3,840 pounds of pet food will be donated to Houston PetSet, Corridor Rescue, Rescued Pets Movement, and Animeals of Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston by Boulder, Colorado based “I and Love and You,” a natural pet food company. The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation is a nonprofit organization that invests, brings awareness, and creates programs aimed at helping stray and homeless animals across the country.

“So many pet owners are still recovering from ice storm, Uri, and we are thankful to I and Love and You for their generous donation and Rockin’ Pets, Rollin’Vets for the introduction to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation so that Houston pets in need can enjoy healthy pet food while bouncing back from the impacts of the storm,” said Nicole Shulte, a volunteer with Corridor Rescue.

“Many of the pet owners that we serve are in need of food, and this donation from I and Love and You and The Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation will allow us to help keep animals in their loving homes and will relieve the burden on families seeking to provide for their pets,” said Tena Lundquist Faust, Co-President of Houston PetSet.

WHAT: Winter Storm Uri Recovery Pet Food Distribution Event

WHEN: Monday, April 5, 2021

Start time @ 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Starshine Texas – 11070 Hirsch Rd – Houston 77016