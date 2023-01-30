HOUSTON (KIAH) — A persistent wet pattern holds in Texas for several more days. In Houston, it’ll be cold, but it stays above freezing. Meanwhile, places like Austin and Dallas are under a winter storm warning as significant accumulating ice will be possible through Wednesday.

Winter weather alerts across Texas

Locally, places like Bryan/College Station, Brenham, Somerville, La Grange and Schulenburg (to name a few) are under winter weather advisories through Monday night as very light freezing rain will be possible. Those areas will be on the border of freezing temperatures.

Forecast ice through Wednesday

In the heart of the winter storm warning, our model suggests possible ice accumulations of .25″ to .5″ along I-35 from Austin to Dallas, and areas west including much of the Texas Hill Country.

In Houston, scattered light to moderate showers are expected Monday and Tuesday, then more widespread and heavier rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

During our wet stretch, it remains quite cold. Sunshine finally returns at the end of the week, possibly as soon as Thursday afternoon as drier air moves in behind the last round of rain Thursday. The weekend ahead looks very nice.