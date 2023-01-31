HOUSTON (KIAH) — Many parts of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, are under a winter storm warning as significant ice accumulation could make for very dangerous driving conditions and closed roads.

Winter storm alerts

Forecast ice through Wednesday

Greater Houston will be spared from the ice, but some very light freezing rain is possible to the north and west of Houston. That’s where less-severe winter weather advisories are in effect through Wednesday morning. This includes places like Huntsville, Prairie View, Sealy and Columbus.

Winter storm alerts

Ice accumulation could be more significant for areas in pink (winter storm warning). This includes places like Schulenburg, La Grange, Giddings, Brenham, Navasota, Bryan and College Station. These local alerts are in effect until noon on Wednesday.

Houston’s rain chances go up the next few days. I expect a few scattered light showers today, then widespread and heavier rain moves through Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, by Friday we’re dry and warmer with plenty of sunshine. The weekend gets even more pleasant.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast