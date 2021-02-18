Winter weather advisory

HOUSTON (CW39) The cold weather is not over yet! The National Weather Service has issued a warning for Houstonians.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for Harris County beginning at midnight and lasting until 9:00 a.m. Friday. Remember to protect the 4 P’s – people, pets, pipes and plants from exposure to the cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s across most of the area. Communities in northern parts of the region could experience temperatures in the teens.



Multiple cities and municipal utility districts have issued Boil Water Notices. Water utilities are beginning to come back online. Residents under a boil water notice should continue to follow guidelines until they are notified by their water provider that water is safe. Serious illness may result. Click here for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on how to boil drinking water safely.

Water authorities are urging that residents stop allowing faucets to drip when temperatures are above freezing. This will only put pressure on water systems where pressure is “dangerously low” due to broken pipes and power outages.



Power restoration is well underway and most residents and business have been restored. According to CenterPoint Energy, most remaining outages involve needed repairs. Crews are working to complete them as soon as possible.

Residents still without power are reminded to not operate fuel powered generators, stoves, ovens, or other appliances indoors. This could cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up. CO is a gas that has no smell or color. It can kill without warning.



Greater Harris County 911 reminds resident not to call 911 except for emergencies. Dispatchers are unable to provide assistance with power or water pipes.



Finally, the Harris County Attorney is protecting residents from companies and individuals that attempt to charge inflated prices for goods and services during this emergency. You can click here to learn more about how you can help fight price gouging.