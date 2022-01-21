HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This same artic air mass that impacted SE Texas last night is spreading into Louisiana and will soon reach the Mid-Atlantic region. Air-temperatures at the Baton Rouge airport are currently below freezing as of 10:00 a.m. this Friday morning. Little ice is mixing mix cold drizzle this morning. Heavier moisture is setting up to the eastern part of LA, but temperatures there are slightly above the freezing mark. As long as we have one or the other and not BOTH, roads should be okay. South of I-10 is just getting chilly rain and drizzle.

A bit further east, crossing state lines into Mississippi, Gulfport reported freezing rain at 9:30 a.m. today. Windy and cold seas will be experienced offshore. Smaller vessels should stay docked until Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures drop fast tonight for Louisiana and Texas residents. A hard freeze is issued for North of I-10 in LA and bordering Texas counties. Temperatures have the potential to drop below 25 degrees. A freeze warning is issued from Beaumont to Morgan City, south of I-10. It will still be cold, just not AS cold. Temperatures will be at or below freezing (32 degrees). All areas included in these warnings are urged to protect their pipes. Bring in pets, check on your elderly neighbors, and protect sensitive vegetation. A freeze watch extends all the way into the very tip of ‘the boot’. Sub-freezing temperatures will arrive here come Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. This will be for Lower Plaquemines and Lower St. Bernard Parishes.