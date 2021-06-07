Summertime fitness: Lifetime Fitness

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week we are “Working Out” in the weather once again. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin spoke with workers at Lifetime fitness, about ways to stay cool while getting fit, and what fuels the body best in the heat.  

“With the temperatures in Houston, things get to be about 100 degrees. So, you want to take it indoors or even outdoors into the pools”, says Mirna Espari.  

Pools are a great option for those wanting to stay fit and stay cool during the summertime… It is also a good change of pace from the day-to-day gym routine. 

“We have swimming lessons for kids as well as adults. We are very competitive throughout the area as well”, she adds.  

It is incredibly important to learn how to swim at a young age… In the us, an average of 3,500 to 4,000 people drown per year. That is an average of 10 fatal drownings per day. Learning to swim can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent for 1 to four-year-olds who take formal swim lessons. 

Mirna states, “If you want to stay chill throughout the summer I recommend working out in the morning or in the evenings. When the sun goes down, or before it comes up.” 

Other benefits of working out in the morning, besides beating the heat include: 

-Improved sleep 

-Promotes healthier choices  

-Better cognition throughout the day 

To get you through that morning grind you need to put the right fuel in your tank… this Friday we will go inside the café to see what options Lifetime has to keep you cool, keep you hydrated, and keep you healthy! 

