Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman warms up during batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball’s World Series tomorrow between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today we have warm temperatures, warm air and high humidity. Clouds are going to limit how warm it will be today.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect till 10 a.m.

Maybe some spotty rain this evening, but tomorrow morning is when storms roll through.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details. Here’s a look!