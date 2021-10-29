World Series weather: Some rain, cooler temps for Game 3

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros should see cooler temperatures and some showers as the World Series shifts to Atlanta this weekend, according to CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger.
The low pressure that brought heavy storms to the Houston area Wednesday morning are now bringing rain over the eastern part of the U.S. That is bringing off-and-on showers in the Atlanta area throughout Friday and Saturday, meaning Friday’s Game 3 could have some minor showers.
It will also be very cool for Friday’s first pitch, with the temperature at 49 degrees. But the rain should clear out for Saturday and Sunday for Games 4 and 5, with temperatures to be in the mid-to-low 50s.
The World Series is tied at a game apiece between the Astros and the Atlanta Braves. Games 3-5 will all start at 7 p.m. Houston time.
