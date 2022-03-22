HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to research an estimated 780 million people live without clean, accessible drinking water across the world. Having access to clean drinking water may seem like a third world problem, but Meteorologist Star Harvey reminds us of the challenges she personally faced when attempting to purchase bottled water during the 2021 February storms that plague portions of Texas.

I drove around for hours multiple days, store after store once the roads were safe to do so, but every single shelf was wiped clean. I couldn’t find any bottled water anywhere. Star Harvey

Here in the United States, it’s easy to take water for granted — it just comes out of the faucet anytime you want it. But with the 2021 winter storms that wiped Houston’s power grid and froze pipes in the majority of the city, access to running water was denied for a lot of residents including Harvey. The city was placed under boil water notice during this time.

In February of 2021 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Houston Water to issue a boil water notice for the City of Houston’s Main Water System, and inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes

During the February 2021 winter storms many organizations and nonprofits came together to provide aid to Houstonians including the American Red Cross and Relief Gang. Harvey’s help came from an Alabama based Real Artesian Water company, Eleven86 through a local distributor.

I was using social media to talk about how I was experiencing what a lot of our viewers at CW39 Houston were experiencing. No access to clean drinking water. That’s when I had MSM Distribution offer to bring me several free cases of Eleven86 drinking water after hearing about my story. They didn’t ask for anything, just dropped off the cases of water and wished me well. Star Harvey

CEO of Eleven86, Marquis Forge says the name “Eleven86” means life. The name comes from the number of chapters in the bible and ends with a 6 being the creation of mankind. Forge says the name stands as a reminder that your humilities are not the end and with dedication and hard work you can make something beautiful happen.

God gave us a gift and we can’t keep the gift for ourselves. Water was here before we got here and it’s going to be here after we leave , so while we’re here we’re going to share it with everyone. Marquis Forge-CEO Evelen86 Water

Harvey is highlighting days like World Water Day to not only draw attention to the water related issues that humans face in almost every country, but specifically portions of the United States that lose access to clean drinking water when natural disasters break out.

World Water Day was created by the United Nations, the goal of World Water Day is to bring aid to people who truly need it across borders but also in the United States. The theme of World Water Day 2022 is groundwater. The campaign title is ‘Groundwater–making the invisible visible’ and its key message focuses on the concept that groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere.

Eleven86 Water has made numerous visible impacts including jobs to people of the local community, donations to those in need, and countless opportunities for growth. They say they’ve made it their mission to ensure they’re leaving a positive impact.

To learn about the impacts, latest news, updates, and achievements of Eleven86 click here.