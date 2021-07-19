Worldwide rain, floods, damage in Germany, Connecticut, and Las Vegas

HOUSTON (KIAH) Worldwide rain and flooding has resulted in many deaths and catastrophic events from Germany to Las Vegas and Connecticut in the US.

Over 180 killed in Europe flooding

More than 180 people are dead after massive flash flooding in western Europe.

Germany…. One of the hardest hit countries. Chancellor Angela Merkel was shaken, calling the scene “terrifying, surreal and ghostly” as she toured the flooded region.

The scale of destruction, revealed, as the water subsides. Rescuers continue searching for survivors as the the death toll in Germany currently stands at 157.

Merkel pledged quick financial help, and a renewed political focus on curbing climate change.

Connecticut storm damage

In Connecticut, storms caused major damage. People there are now dealing with extreme flooding and cracked roads.
Firefighters say they’re having an issue with people trying to drive through the standing water.

To the northeast of Hartford, lightning hit a utility pole and caused a fire and downed wires.

A portion of this road was closed overnight.
People living in the area say there was plenty of flooding throughout the morning.

Rain and flooding in Las Vegas

It was also a storm-filled weekend in Las Vegas. For many, the heavy rains and flooding was a welcomed relief to extreme heat. For some, the damage left behind is less than ideal.

