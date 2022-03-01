HOUSTON (KIAH) Do you have a reusable plastic water bottle? Do you ever leave water in there overnight, then keep drinking it the next day? After reading this, you probably won’t EVER do that again.

A new scientific report says you should STOP doing that immediately. At least with reusable SOFT plastic water bottles.

Why you should never drink old leftover water from a plastic bottle

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen analyzed water samples after the water had been in there for 24 hours and found it was LOADED with chemicals. They found hundreds of substances, including “photo-initiators,” which can mess with your hormones and potentially cause cancer.

Never put soft plastic bottle in the dishwasher

Even worse… They took more samples after the bottles had gone through the dishwasher. There they found even MORE chemicals. They say it’s probably because your dishwasher wears down the plastic and allows it to leach more chemicals into your water.

The lead author of the study says he’ll never use plastic water bottles now, and suggests a quality stainless steel bottle instead.