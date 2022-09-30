KIAH (CW39) – The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to its month-long, family favorite Zoo Boo, presented by Lyondell Basell. From Oct. 1–31st guests will enjoy animal-themed carved pumpkins throughout the Zoo, take the perfect fall portrait, and walk through a pumpkin tunnel made up of 500 pumpkin lanterns, located near the lion exhibit.

New this year, stay late and enjoy Zoo Boo After Hours every Friday in October. On Fridays, the Zoo will close at 8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m. and guests will enjoy thrills and chills at the Bug House, walk through the spooky-themed lights in the African Forest and jump onto the interactive dance floor at the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes and enter the Zoo’s frightfully delightful weekly Halloween digital costume contest. Tag Zoo Boo photos using the hashtag #HoustonZoo.

The animals will also be joining in on the fun in October. All month long the Zoo’s animals will receive fall-themed enrichment including carved pumpkins, cinnamon scented paw-zzles and fall favorite treats. Enrichment plays an important role at the Zoo. The Zoo’s dedicated animal care teams provide animals with a variety of daily enrichments to help keep them physically and mentally stimulated. Each day, the enrichment will help animals exercise their cognitive, behavioral, or sensory skills.

All Zoo Boo activities are included with general admission and are free for Zoo members. Tickets and reservations must be made online for non-members. For all the details and to make reservations, visit www.houstonzoo.org.

By visiting the Houston Zoo during Zoo Boo, guests help save creatures—including bugs– in the wild. Invertebrate species all over the world are in decline due to habitat loss. The Zoo provides support for replanting trees in Asia, Africa and South America and uses recycled content toilet paper to protect bugs, and other animals, forested homes as trees are not used in recycled content toilet paper.

The Forecast

This weekend’s weather will be AMAZING! Highs in the 80s will be paired with LOTS of sunshine. Northeasterly winds stay calm near 5 mph. Lows fall near 60, calling for cool starts to the morning.