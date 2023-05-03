HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you don’t have plans this weekend and want to have fun for FREE, the East End Improvement Corporation and the East End Houston Cultural District celebrate the 2023 East End Street Fest on Saturday, May 6, from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The event will be on the award-winning Esplanade on Navigation Boulevard in Houston.

Thousand will have fun and enjoy this Cinco de Mayo weekend with a mix of Mexican and Chicano art, music, food, and culture. The fest will include over 30 food and art vendors and multiple music and dance performances in different music stages and plazas.

It will feature Mariachi prodigy Eduardo Trevino and other musicians and folk-dance performers such as the trio Dime Que Si, Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, and Houston Aztec Dance.

A lowrider car collection will be available at the Show & Shine area, and kids will bounce around at the Plaza de los Niños.

It is an annual event celebrated since 2012 and each year thousands have gathered with friends and family to dance and enjoy the rhythms of this historic community. For more information visit

www.eastendstreetfest.com