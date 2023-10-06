HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend is the 56th Annual Original Greek Festival. This beloved fall event has drawn over 35,000 attendees in the past. It returns to Houston October 5-7, 2023 to celebrate Greek culture and cuisine. In 1917, Houston’s Greek community formed one of the largest Orthodox groups in the U.S..

LOTS TO ENJOY

The Greek festival takes place at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located near the Museum District. For three days, you and the whole family can enjoy authentic Greek food, music, dancing, shopping, and more. Food highlights include made-from-scratch dishes like souvlaki, spanakopita, tyropita, dolmades, and Greek pastries. To drink, domestic craft beer, Greek wine, and the festival’s own custom brew will all be available.

PERFORMANCES

Festival attendees can enjoy live cultural performances along of traditional Greek dances from children and adults will be FREE to attend on site. Just be sure to check the schedule for details when you arrive. Seating will be in the main auditorium. For families, there’s a dedicated kids’ activity area.

SHOP

In the festival’s marketplace, shop Greek imports like olive oil, jewelry, religious items, and more. Cathedral tours provide a deep dive into Greek Orthodox faith and history.

EVENT HOURS

The festival runs 5-10:30pm Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Friday entry is free until 3 p.m.. Presale ticket packages include admission, food, and drink.

For authentic Hellenic culture, food, and fun, mark your calendars for the 2023 Original Greek Festival. Proceeds benefit local charities like the Children’s Assessment Center and Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Learn more and buy tickets at www.greekfestival.org.