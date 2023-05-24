HOUSTON (KIAH)–According to AAA Texas, his Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one. In fact, data shows that its the second busiest on record. AAA says that 3.5 million Texans will travel 3.5 million miles away from home and most will drive.
If you’re preparing to hit the road for a trip, there are a few things to keep in mind before you go:
- Follow a regular maintenance routine for your car
- Check your battery, engine and your tires
- Have an emergency roadside kit handy
- Drive within the posted speed limit
- Avoid slamming on the gas pedal
- 3 million will drive
- 287,000 will fly
- 148,000 will take a cruise, bus or train
- Airfare costs are up by 40%
- Based on AAA’s gas price data, the price per gallon is down more than $1.00 compared to last year