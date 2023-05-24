HOUSTON (KIAH)–According to AAA Texas, his Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one. In fact, data shows that its the second busiest on record. AAA says that 3.5 million Texans will travel 3.5 million miles away from home and most will drive.

If you’re preparing to hit the road for a trip, there are a few things to keep in mind before you go:

  • Follow a regular maintenance routine for your car
  • Check your battery, engine and your tires
  • Have an emergency roadside kit handy
  • Drive within the posted speed limit
  • Avoid slamming on the gas pedal

  • 3 million will drive
  • 287,000 will fly
  • 148,000 will take a cruise, bus or train
  • Airfare costs are up by 40%
  • Based on AAA’s gas price data, the price per gallon is down more than $1.00 compared to last year

If you’re traveling by car, here are some of the best and worst times to travel:

Patience will be key this travel season. Traffic will be heaviest on Friday, May 26 in the afternoon, but you can expect the least amount of traffic in the morning (except for during rush hour). As a good safety precaution, AAA advises to always have your gas tank at least a quarter full, keep your cell phone charged, plan your route ahead of time and have your road side assistance number handy.

You can find more of these tips of AAA’s website here.