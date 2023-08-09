HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you love anime, you’ll want to be in downtown Houston this weekend. The annual Anime Matsuri is sure to draw art and anime fans from all over, to enjoy Japanese culture and workshops. Meet celebrities and enjoy live concerts too!

The annual anime event is Friday through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Join the thousands of fans covering 1,800,000 sq feet of anime, panels, workshops, celebrities, a vendor/exhibitor area, live concerts, cosplay contests, and over 1000 hours of programming including a Japanese car show.