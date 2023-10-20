GALVESTON (KIAH) — If you’re heading down to Galveston this weekend, check out ARToberFEST. It’s a family friendly event filled with fine arts and a super fun festival located on Galveston Island in the historic downtown cultural arts district.

Buy Tickets:

Saturday Oct. 21 | Sunday Oct. 22

It’s Saturday and Sunday this weekend, and the two-day festival showcases the works of over 120 of the finest artists from across the the United States. The event brings more than 8,000 people through the beautiful Galveston downtown cultural arts district. The annual arts event offers visitors the opportunity to meet with exhibiting artists. You’re also invited to enjoy artist demonstrations, as well as enjoy food and entertainment in a historic setting.