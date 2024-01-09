Enough for 200 families to be given regardless of economic status

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend, while supplies last, you can drive up for FREE food at India House in the 8800 block of West Bellfort Avenue. The event is in collaboration with Houston Food Bank.

All are welcome to get FREE food, no matter your economic status. There are also opportunities to volunteer and donate.

FREE CLASSES

India House also offers in-person services and online classes via Zoom if you want to stay active in yoga, soccer, cricket and art.