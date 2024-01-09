HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend, while supplies last, you can drive up for FREE food at India House in the 8800 block of West Bellfort Avenue. The event is in collaboration with Houston Food Bank.
All are welcome to get FREE food, no matter your economic status. There are also opportunities to volunteer and donate.
FREE CLASSES
India House also offers in-person services and online classes via Zoom if you want to stay active in yoga, soccer, cricket and art.
- FREE groceries distribution Jan. 10 while supplies last
- Netflix released 130 fewer shows in 2023
- Property tax payments are due soon; here’s what you can do to defer payments
- National championship game goes off without a hitch at NRG Stadium with Michigan taking home the title
- Section of Westheimer Road closes after HPD officer-involved crash