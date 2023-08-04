GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — This Saturday you and the entire family are invited to enjoy games and music, including prizes. Head to Galveston Summerfest to create those lasting memories along Galveston ‘s Gulf Coast this weekend.

The Galveston Summerfest could mean $5K in and prizes. If you have band, you could register for Battle of the Bands. If you want to participate in the soccer and volleyball tournaments or battle of the band, go to galvestonsummerfest.com.

If not, just go to enjoy all the live music food and even more entertainment. Admission is free for the whole family.