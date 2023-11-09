HOUSTON (KIAH) – The American Heart Association is inviting the Houston community for another remarkable Heart Walk this Saturday November 11 at the Rice University. Check-In will begin at 8 a.m., and the 2023 Houston Heart Walk will start at 9 a.m.. The Walk is open to participants of all ages.

Houston Heart Walk, a community campaign focused on engaging local companies, corporations, and their employees to join the fight against heart disease and stroke. Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable and how you eat, move, and manage stress impacts your well-being, physically and mentally. For more information about Houston Heart Walk visit: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/?fr_id=9343&pg=entry