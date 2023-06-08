HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you are a big music and symphony fan, this story might be for you! Join friends, family and community members for a free evening of family and fun. The Houston Symphony will present a free concert this Saturday, June 10th at Stephen F. Austin High School located 1700 Dumble Street Houston, TX 77023 in Houston. It is the second concert part of their summer neighborhood concert series.

According to the Houston symphony website, guests should arrive 45 minutes early for free family-friendly musical activities, including the Instrument Petting Zoo.