HOUSTON (KIAH) — If the summer gets too hot, cool down at the Art Museums 68 degree galleries. The Houston Museum of Fine Arts if making this summer special giving guests exclusive access to their exhibits throughout the Summer. During the summer months of July and August, ‘Summer Nights at the MFAH,’ will offer exclusive access to all galleries and exhibits during a time where these attractions are typically closed to the public.

The community is invited to enjoy a cocktail on site, and view some art local art to the sounds of Houston’s finest ensembles. Curators will also on hand to share their expertise about the artwork on display. ‘Summer Nights at MFAH’ will be hosted every Friday evening in July and August form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 per ticket for non MFAH members and required for entry, available now here. MFAH Members will also receive a 20 % discount at the MFA Shop during the event.