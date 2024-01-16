Be there January 18 and join the community through music

HOUSTON (CW39) — They are Houston’s award winning Acapella Ensemble group. They are known for their incredible voices and the barbershop quartets. And guess what? None of them are professional singers.

It’s a love and passion that they can’t deny. Music and the love of it. Now, you can take part in their incredible music and singing performance, with a voice of your own.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They have a special event happening on January 18th. And CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with “Space City Sound” about how you can join them for all the fun. And for more information, contact “Space City Sound“.