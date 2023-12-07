The 30 basic human rights, include rights to life, education, fair treatment , freedom of opinion, expression, thought and religion, to name a few.

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s a United Nations document that for 75 years has made a promise, that all human beings on the planet are guaranteed 30 basic human rights. On December 10th, 1948, the U.N. made that promise to the world, and this weekend in Houston, that will be celebrated in a big way.

A group called Equal Human Rights Organization is holding an event on December 10th in Houston. It will focus on exploring the depth of human rights through lectures and panel discussions with non-profits, city officials, and activists. Together, they will brainstorm actionable solutions for a more just and compassionate world.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Human Rights Activist Donya Ziraksari about the importance of human rights around the country and the world, and why you should attend this important event. Then click the link Human Rights Day in Houston to attend.