HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 4th of July holiday has come to a close but the fun will still be rolling into the weekend. Eclectic band “The Line Up” will be performing this Saturday at the Moody Gardens event ‘Beats on the Beach.’ The band is made up of local talent with a diverse range of sounds for your enjoyment and summer musical event experience. The band is capable of performing nearly 100 songs across various genres, tailoring theirs shows to the audience without a set list. The event is open to all ages, so the kids can tag along.

The Shoreline Grill will be open with great options on the menu as well as cocktails from the bar. The bands performance will conclude with a fireworks display over Offats Bayou, overlooking the Moody Gardens Pyramids at 9:15 p.m..

Tickets

Tickets are available on the Moody Gardens website for $20 but is also included with a ‘Value Pass’ and children under 3 get in free. You can catch the classic band and all the fun at Moody Gardens in One Hope Drive from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. THIS Saturday night.