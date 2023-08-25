HOUSTON (KIAH) — The FORCE tour headlined by LL Cool J and featuring hip hop superstar Juvenile among other artists stops at the Toyota Center tonight Friday, August 25. Today, you get a chance to meet Juvenile as the artist will be engaging with fans in Houston.

Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, has been engaging with fans through a series of pop-up meet and greets. Today, Urban South HTX will host a free, open-to-the-public meet and greet with Juvenile, where fans can personally engage with the artist. He will also be honored with a key to the city, and be recognized for his contributions to the world of music and culture.

Additionally, Juvie Juice will be available on tap at the brewery, a collaboration between Juvenile and Urban South that has taken the beverage scene by storm.

Prior to the brewery pop-up, Juvenile will also appear at HEB #737 in Houston TODAY. The pop-ups aim to provide Houston fans with an opportunity to be a part of hip hop history, with Juvenile appearing at their local grocery store to launch his beverage brand in Texas. Fans that arrive early will get autographs on their Juvie Juice 6-packs and photos with the original Hot Boy himself.

Juvenile is a special treat for our Houston community and follows the recent launch of Juvie Juice and its success. Meet-and-greets like this celebrate Houston’s vibrant culture, bringing together hip-hop fans, craft beer enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery

Juvenile Meet & Greet Schedule

TODAY Friday, August 25th

HEB #737 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. located at 2300 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008

Urban South HTX from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at 1201 Oliver St #10, Houston, TX 77007

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Urban South HTX’s captivating ambiance and indulge in their full menu of innovative craft beer offerings. Juvie Juice recently launched in the Houston market and can be purchased directly at select H.E.B. stores and from the brewery.